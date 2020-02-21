New housing development in Pitstone is complete

The new homes at Bellway's Chiltern View development are now complete - and the 44 homes have already sold out

The new development off Vicarage Road, in Pitstone, has provided 44 private three and four-bedroom houses in a variety of styles to appeal to first-time buyers and families, alongside 22 affordable homes for local people.

A street scene at Bellways Chiltern View

All the homes have now been reserved.

Luke Southgate, Bellway Northern Home Counties sales director, said: “Chiltern View is now a thriving community with the majority of the new residents here now happily settled in.

“But it doesn’t surprise me that the whole site sold out in under two years. It’s a lovely development in a picturesque village with stunning views of the Chiltern Hills – and the local property market has stayed buoyant here.

“It’s also just a short drive to Tring railway station for commuters into London and there’s no doubt that this lovely part of Buckinghamshire is popular with people moving out of the capital, adding to the desirability of new homes in the area.”