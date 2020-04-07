New High Sheriff of Hertfordshire wants to highlight the best of the county

The new High Sheriff is also the chairman of the Hertfordshire Community Foundation

The new High Sheriff of Hertfordshire was declared via video conference from his home on Saturday, April 4, due to the current strict rules around social distancing.

Henry Holland-Hibbert was declared High Sheriff of Hertfordshire on Saturday

Henry Holland-Hibbert, who is also the chairman of Hertfordshire Community Foundation, will be focusing on issues relating to housing, homelessness and environmental issues.

Speaking after his Declaration, he said “I am greatly honoured to accept the position of High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, my home county for 30 years.

"I will endeavour to highlight the best of Hertfordshire from the charity sector and work closely with all professionals who sustain the vibrant communities of our diverse county.

"I have the privilege of serving as Chairman of Hertfordshire Community Foundation and a particular theme of my High Sheriff year will be promoting the work of HCF and their association with the voluntary sector.

"I am also particularly interested in issues relating to housing and homelessness (including town planning) and environmental issues including climate change, renewable energy and conservation (and how we reduce the dreadful blight of litter) and I look forward to understanding more about these matters around the county going forwards."

The office of High Sheriff is the oldest secular office in England after the Crown.

The High Sheriff is independent, non-political, receives no remuneration and is appointed annually by the Sovereign at a ‘pricking ceremony’ in front of the Privy Council, where Her Majesty uses a bodkin to mark the name of each High Sheriff throughout the 52 counties.

Following four years in the Army, Henry followed a professional career in the property industry. His time is now spent as a consultant to a variety of property related businesses in London and the Home Counties.

He is also a member of the St Albans Diocese Glebe Committee and Property Company and served for a time as a Council member of the Order of St John in Hertfordshire.

Henry is married to Kate (a Deputy Lieutenant of Hertfordshire) who is equally committed to her charity work in the county.

