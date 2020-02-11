New community first responders ready to take to the streets of Hertfordshire

Eleven new community first responders (CFRs) have completed their initial training and are ready to support the East Anglian Ambulance Service in Hertfordshire

The new CFRs completed a six-day course in Luton last week, which covered basic medical training.

During the training they looked at a number of emergency situations that they may face on any given day including basic life support, standard respiratory, cardiac and neurological problems.

Mark Martin, community response training officer for Beds, Herts and south west Essex, said: "It’s great to welcome our new CFRs into the trust.

"They’ve now got the knowledge and skills to provide their local communities with a really valuable and hopefully life-saving service. I wish them all the best in their responding."

The course is a recognised qualification, the level three certificate for ambulance service first responders. The training is not quite finished yet, as within the next six months they must complete a portfolio of evidence to further expand their knowledge and experience, before being awarded their certificate.

Tom Barker, community response manager for Beds, Herts and south west Essex, said: "Our first responders provide a vital link out in their local communities, supporting patients in times of need.

"It’s always great news when we are able increase our number of CFRs and we are always keen to hear from anyone who is interested in finding out more."

Anyone interested in becoming a Community First Responder (CFR) in their local area can contact EEASTCFRS@eastamb.nhs.uk for more details.