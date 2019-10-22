Much-loved Berkhamsted newsagents to close after 32 years

Heartbroken customers of a closing newsagents have bid farewell to what became a Charles Street institution.

Shakti News, which has been trading in Berkhamsted for more than 32 years, will be closing its doors this December.

Shakti News is set to close in December (Credit: Google Maps)

The shop owners, Jay and Gita, who are set for a well-earned retirement, shared a heartfelt message to their loyal customers.

"It is with great sadness to you that after 32 years of operating within the wonderful town of Berkhamsted, we will be closing Shakti News in December 2019," they said.

"We thank you for all your support over the years and for treating us as valued members of the community."

Customers took to Facebook to share their memories of the beloved shop.

One said: "So sad. Jay and Gita have been a big part of our lives since we moved to Berkhamsted in 1988.

"They will be sorely missed. Vanessa and l hope that you both have a long and happy retirement."

Another added: "My two children, now 41 and 37 respectively both had paper rounds with Shakti News after we moved to Berko 31 years ago.

"They have also delivered our morning paper for that time.

"Will be sadly missed, but absolute best wishes for their retirement."

The last day of newspaper deliveries will be on Saturday, November 30.

You can settle your accounts with the shop on the following dates:

- If you are part of a vouchers scheme for the newspaper bills - Friday, November 22

- Non-vouchers bills - Friday, November 29