MPs pledge to work hard for Dacorum in new Parliament

Hemel MP Sir Mike Penning and newly-elected South West Hertfordshire MP Gagan Mohindra met in Westminister to celebrate their election to the new parliament.

Sir Mike, who has been Hemel Hempstead’s MP since 2005, said: “It is an honour to have been re-elected to represent the people of Hemel Hempstead again and I am delighted to welcome Gagan to Westminster.

MPs Sir Mike and Gagan

"We have a busy year ahead and I am looking forward to leaving the EU and concentrating on the things that really matter to people.”

Gagan, who represents Berkhamsted, Tring and the villages in the south and west of Dacorum added: “I am very proud to have been elected to represent the people of South West Hertfordshire and I am very grateful to everyone who voted for me and put their trust in me as their Member of Parliament.

"I will be backing the Prime Minister’s withdrawal agreement later this week so we can end the deadlock that has been so frustrating for the past few years.”

Dacorum’s two MPs pledged to work together on the issues that matter to the borough’s residents, in particular on health, education, protecting the green belt and improving rail transport.