Motorcyclist dies in Tring crash

Two vehicles were involved in the crash on Sunday

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a collision on the A4251 in Tring on Sunday, April 5.

Police

Officers were called at 4.07pm to reports of a collision involving two vehicles, a blue Triumph Tiger 800 motorcycle and a blue Fiat 500.

The motorcyclist, a man in his sixties, sadly died. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the Fiat, also a man in his sixties, suffered an injury to his arm.

Road closures were put in place while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

Any witnesses or anyone with information or dash cam footage can call 101 quoting ISR 540 of 5 April.

