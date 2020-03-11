Man rescued from Grand Union Canal in Hemel Hempstead

Hertfordshire Police and the East of England Ambulance Service helped the man from the water

A man was rescued from the Grand Union Canal in Hemel Hempstead, last night (Tuesday).

Police were called just after 9pm to reports of concern for the welfare of a man in the Grand Union Canal, near Belswains Lane.

Officers and the East of England Ambulance attended to help the man who had fallen from a boat into the water.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “The man was helped out of the water, no injuries were reported but the man was taken to hospital for assessment.”