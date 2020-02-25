Litter heroes needed for Hemel's Great British Spring Clean

Dacorum Borough Council is calling on volunteers to join the annual spring clean

In 2019, over 700 volunteers helped clean up the streets and parks in Dacorum, they all worked together to carry out litter picks and collected nearly 400 bags of rubbish and over 200 bags of recycling.

Join the Great British Spring Clean

The campaign, run by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy from Friday, March 20, to Monday, April 13, will see half a million people taking action to clean up streets, parks and beaches across the country.

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Keep Britain Tidy chief executive, said: “The overwhelming response to last year’s Great British Spring Clean showed that there are many hundreds of thousands of people out there who love where they live and are prepared to take action to make it better for themselves, their families and their communities.

“We are delighted that Dacorum is supporting this year’s campaign and would like to thank them for their support.

"Without councils across the country giving the campaign their backing, our volunteers would not be able to do the incredible job they do.”

The Great British Spring Clean brings together individuals, schools, community groups, businesses and councils to make a difference to the environment on our doorstep, last year, over 900,000 bags of rubbish were cleared from Britain’s streets.

Separating and recycling the litter that is collected means that tonnes of rubbish will be removed from streets and parks, and thousands of the plastic bottles and aluminium drinks cans will be rescued so that they can be recycled into something new.

Dacorum will be supporting by loaning out litter picking equipment including sticks, recycling bags and rubbish bags and can even help volunteers to join together and promote their litter picks.

If you would like to take part in the Great British Spring Clean, either by organising your own litter pick, or joining one near you, visit www.dacorum.gov.uk/gbspringclean to find out more.