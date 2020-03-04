Liberal Democrats challenge Hertfordshire County Council over Respite Centre closures

The decision to close the centres was made on Monday, February 25

Following the decision of Hertfordshire County council to close three Respite Centres for adults with physical and learning disabilities, Liberal Democrat county councillors are challenging the decision by use of procedures which forces the council to look again at the reasons for their decision.

The decision to close Tewin Road, in Hemel Hempstead, Hixberry Lane, in St Albans, and Apton Road, in Bishop’s Stortford, was made on Monday, February 25.

The councillors presented the county council with a fourteen point argument which criticised the decision and supported the objections made by parents and carers in Hertfordshire.

Councillor Ron Tindall, Liberal Democrat opposition spokesperson for adult care services, who is leading the challenge, said: “Before closing any homes, Hertfordshire Care Services must focus on the needs of the care users and their families.

"The new strategy and provision, has to be developed with and accepted by the users of the Respite Centres, before any doors are slammed in their faces.”

Hertfordshire County Council has confirmed that the decision has been called in and will be heard at an extra meeting of Overview and Scrutiny Committee in County Hall, on Wednesday, March 11.