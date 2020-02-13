Lawn Lane Fish and Chips named best chip shop by Hemel scout group

Lawn Lane Fish and Chips in Hemel Hempstead has been named best chip shop by 1st Apsley Scouts

On Friday, January 31, the group took part in a chip shop survey, in small groups they visited six shops and rated them based on taste, portion size, price, customer service and temperature.

Corey MacDonald, Eryk Rupp and Dylan Barnes presented the certificate to the shop

At the end of the evening the scores were added up and the winner for 2020 was Lawn Lane Fish and chips. The Scouts, aged ten to 14, presented the winners with a certificate.

Michael Albon, Scout Leader for 1st Apsley Scout Group, said: "Our programme is themed around fun, adventure and skills for life so as part of the fun side we decided to run a chip shop survey, it's a really popular activity and loads of local groups will do them during the year.

"In Beavers or Cubs (aged 6-10) they will often do a chip shop hike where they walk to one shop and back again so in Scouts we try and step this up to the chip shop survey where they get to visit as many shops as they can in an hour and a half. "

A spokesperson for Lawn Lane Fish and Chips said: "They came in and tried the chips and they really liked them, it was great to be named as the winners.

Lawn Lane Fish & Chips

"We always try to make our food to a high standard and being given an award by the Apsley Scouts recognises that.

"It was nice of them to come in and present us with a certificate for winning, they are great children and do come in here regularly."

Spaces are available at the groups across Hemel Hempstead for boys and girls aged over six, to get involved visit: www.hemel-scouts.co.uk.