Labour party explores the climate emergency at Tring conference

South West Herts Labour party is encouraging residents to attend a leap year Climate Emergency Conference in Tring

The open and free conference, at Tring Baptist Church on Saturday, February 29, will explore the local and international nature of the climate emergency with expert authors and academics, and discuss ideas on how to make a change.

There will be speakers from Extinction Rebellion, Youth Climate Strikers and Repair Café, Royston.

Andy Smart, one of the organisers, is pleased to welcome some special guest speakers, including Barry Gardiner and Ann Pettifor.

Barry Gardiner, Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade and International Climate Change will be presenting on the international challenges ahead of the UN global

climate summit at COP26 in Glasgow, November 2020.

Ann Pettifor, award winning green economist and author, will be discussing the themes in her recent book, The Case for The Green New Deal.

The Climate Emergency Conference is from 2pm till 5pm, for more information visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/climate-emergency-conference.