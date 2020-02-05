Kick start your career with an apprenticeship at Hertfordshire County Council

If you are a school leaver or looking to develop new skills or switch careers an apprenticeship with Hertfordshire County Council could be the next step for you

During National Apprenticeship Week (3-9 February) the council are joining with employers across Hertfordshire to celebrate the positive impact of apprentices in the workplace and to highlight the range of opportunities on offer.

Andre White and Michelle Venables

The council currently have 359 people enrolled on apprenticeships working across a variety of areas, including adult social care, engineering, planning, finance, human resources and the fire and rescue service.

They are currently welcoming applications to join the next intake of Business Administration apprentices.

Molly-Mai Cummins is a Business Administration Apprentice in our Waste Management Unit.

The 18-year-old support officer from Ware, who is studying for a level 4 NVQ in business administration, said: “I chose an apprenticeship because you earn while you learn. Going to university and getting into debt to get the same job I can as an apprenticeship did not appeal to me.

"The apprenticeship has given me the opportunity to start full-time work and get experience as early as I can.”

Mara Hubbard, 42, is a business administration apprentice with the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership in Letchworth.

She said: “I previously worked in retail but decided to change career and move into business administration.

"An apprenticeship was a great option to learn on the job and get a qualification at the same time. My apprenticeship is a varied, interesting role that is keeping me stimulated every single day and I enjoy working with the great team in the office here.”

Apprentices spend up to 20 per cent of their time studying for associated qualifications at local colleges, the firefighters are all trained in-house at the Joint Emergency Services Academy (JESA) in Stevenage and complete an apprenticeship as part of this process.

Trainee firefighter, Andre White, 26 says: “Currently we are developing our initial firefighting knowledge and skills so, a typical day is spent learning theory, for example fire science, and completing practical exercises such as ladder drills.”

Ralph Sangster, Executive Member, Resources and Performance for the council, says: “There are lots of employers across Hertfordshire offering apprenticeships, providing people with the opportunity to obtain qualifications, transferable skills, experience and employment.

“Our apprenticeships at the county council are open to people of all ages, whether you are looking to change career, get back into work after a break, have just left school or have little or no experience or qualifications. If you are thinking about an apprenticeship, go ahead and register your interest now – it’s easy.”

To find out more about the council's apprenticeship programme and to register your interest, visit: www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/apprenticeships.