Keeping bikers safe in Hertfordshire

Your motorbike’s not rusty, how about you?

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Police Unit (BCH) is running BikeSafe events to help keep bikers safe on the roads.

The sessions start in April and will be run out of Stevenage Police Station, courses can be booked online.

The events run in two parts with a classroom session on the first day.

Riders will then be allocated a slot to attend an assessment ride with a qualified police motorcyclist.

Sergeant Pete Scholes from the BCH Road Policing Unit said: “Motorcyclists will gain increased skills and awareness which can have a really positive impact on reducing the number of bikers being hurt on our roads.

“During the sessions we look at attitude to risk, bend assessment, overtaking, and hazard management.

"We have had some really good feedback from people who have attended in previous years and I would encourage anyone who has not attended one before to come along.”

In Hertfordshire the classroom sessions are April 12, June 21, July 12, and September 6.

The ride outs are April 18 and 18, June 27 and 28, July 18 and 19, and September 12 and 13.

For more information visit: www.bikesafe.co.uk.