Housebuilder behind Hemel Hempstead development retains five-star builder status

The survey measures performance in a range of areas

The housebuilder behind a housing development in Hemel Hempstead has achieved a five-star builder status for the fourth year in a row.

Ali Maruf, Managing Director of Bellway North London

Bellway, whose North London division builds in Hertfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Middlesex and west London, has retained the accolade in the latest Home Builders Federation (HBF) Customer Satisfaction Survey.

Published in March each year, the survey measures performance in a range of areas, including build quality and customer service.

For a housebuilder to achieve a five-star rating, more than 90 per cent of its customers must say they would recommend them to a friend.

This year, Bellway was one of just 10 large housebuilders to top this mark, achieving its highest ever score of 92.4 per cent.

A typical Bellway North London street scene

The developer, which builds more than 10,000 homes each year, surveyed more than 5,300 of its customers in 2019.

Bellway North London is building houses across the region, including developments in Watford, Hemel Hempstead, Bishop’s Stortford, Hayes, Binfield, Old Isleworth, Borehamwood and Welwyn Garden City.

Ali Maruf, Managing Director of Bellway North London, said: “No one’s opinion matters more to us than that of our customers, so our five-star builder status is something we take enormous pride in.

"We are committed to delivering the best home possible to each and every one of our buyers so to receive such a positive response from them in the survey is extremely satisfying.

“The feedback shows that customers would recommend us to their friend because of the excellent customer service we provide, as well as the high build quality and high energy efficiency of our homes, all of which are designed with modern living in mind.

“Achieving five-star status is testament to the hard work and dedication of our people throughout the company. All of us at Bellway are proud to be part of a top housebuilder and take pride in our job to deliver quality houses to our customers.

“However, retaining our five-star status – as difficult as that may be - is not the limit of our ambition. We are continually striving to improve, so to record our highest ever score for customer satisfaction since the survey is especially pleasing.”

One customer who bought a house with Bellway North London, Roger Wilkes, said: “Everyone on site is great and the customer service has been excellent. The two site managers regularly visited us to make sure everything was fine with our home.

“I’d absolutely recommend buying with Bellway. Our new home has all the space we need, and we can see ourselves living here for many years.”

