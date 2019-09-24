High times for Hemel scouts this summer

When it comes to summer fun, Hemel scouts certainly know how to enjoy themselves.

Groups across the area enjoyed a wide range of activities during the warm weather months.

7th Hemel Hempstead Scouts took to the skies in a gliding expedition at Cambridge Gliding Centre.

They took turns to take the controls of the motorised glider and twisted and turned, soaring above the countryside at the northern tip of Hertfordshire.

1st Kings Langley Cubs enjoyed a sleepover at Whipsnade Zoo ,where they enjoyed the experience of taking part in activities and a tour outside opening hours.

A Stateside adventure awaited seven explorer scouts (and 10 adults were selected to participate in the 24th World Scout Jamboree in the USA. This was a three-week trip that included a visit to New York, eleven days at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in the mountains of West Virginia with 45,000 Scouts from across the world.

With an amazing array of activities to choose, from mountain biking, zip wires, water sports, climbing and so much more, there were plenty of challenges to try - but the lasting memories will be the trans global friendships made during the time they spent.

After the closing ceremony our young people headed for Canada where they stayed with local scouts to further friendships and broaden their view of the world.

Meanwhile, 41 scouts and explorers flew to Schipol with 10 Leaders to join the ‘steam punk’-themed Haarlem Jamborette, with 4,000 scouts from 37 countries.

Daytime activities included raft building, dragon boating, high ropes courses, wacky sports, arts and crafts, daytrips, zip wires, and even a trip to the Walibi theme park.

By night the camp centre was transformed into an outdoor disco – 4,000 scouts and leaders partying the night away!

Two scout groups, 1st Apsley and 1st Gadebridge, joined together and headed for camp in Bournemouth, where they tried their hands at crabbing and tomahawk throwing, visits to Splashdown Water Park, Swanage Railway, Corfe castle, Monkey World and the beach, and a special trip to visit Brownsea Island, the place where scouting was born in 1907.

And six explorer scouts completed their Silver Duke of Edinburgh expedition – by canoe – leaving from Montford Bridge in Shropshire, and canoeing along the River Severn, with wild camping and rapids thrown in for good measure. All six successfully completed the course.

Local leader Jan Maddern, who led the trip to Haarlem, said: “We have had the most amazing summer, and we’re looking forward to doing it all again during the next year, with activity camps, Duke of Edinburgh expeditions, Beaver sleepovers, challenges, weekends away and learning new skills.

“With the new school year having arrived, it’s a great time for joining the family of Scouting, all ages are welcome, from age 6 to 100, everyone has something to learn and something to offer!

“Whether you are looking for a place for a child, or for a new challenge for yourself, or even if you are just able to give an hour a week (or even fortnight) to help with admin we would welcome you. Please contact 07860 848603 or email join@hemel-scouts.co.uk for more information.”