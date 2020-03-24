High Sheriff Awards celebrate projects promoting stronger communities in Hertfordshire

Celebrating projects that bring Hertfordshire together

The High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Sarah Beazley, publicly recognised and rewarded 14 Hertfordshire voluntary organisations at the 2020 High Sheriff Awards ceremony held on March 12.

The South Hill Centre was recognised as outstanding in the Faith Group Community Projects category

The awards, now in their 25th year, celebrate the excellent work of charitable groups and individuals who have made a significant contribution to Hertfordshire’s communities.

This year’s awards focused on organisations that are working to build stronger communities, promote integration, or work across faith groups, as well as those addressing social justice and crime prevention.

The South Hill Centre was recognised as outstanding in the Faith Group Community Projects category. A community charity with close links to South Hill Church, the centre provides services which join local people together, encourage integration, develop potential, enhance safety and help and support those most in need.

Phil Abrey, managing chaplain of HMP The Mount, in Bovingdon, received a High Sheriff Personal Award for his years of dedication to improving the lives of others.

Phil Abrey received a High Sheriff Personal Award

He was recognised for his tremendous drive to ensure the highest levels of pastoral care and equality of religious provision as well as his personal support for the staff, prisoners, volunteers and visitors to the prison.

Phil has worked for HMPPS since September 1986 and at The Mount since 2002.

He was nominated by governor Katie Price and deputy governor Paul Crossley, who said: “Phil’s role is varied and often his day-to-day contributions reach far beyond his job description.

He has been a continual source of support for staff, residents and families – often working outside of his remit and hours to ensure that everyone has the support they need.

“He wouldn’t expect any gratitude or even acknowledgement for the good work he does. The positive impact that Phil’s personal support has made on the men in our care, their families and his colleagues, isn’t something that can be put into words.”