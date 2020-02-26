Hertfordshire volunteers wanted for Stop and Search Scrutiny Panel

People interested in reviewing how Hertfordshire Police use their stop and search powers can volunteer for the panel

The Police and Crime Commissioner's Office is recruiting people from all backgrounds who live or work in Hertfordshire and want to make a contribution to the process of Stop and Search scrutiny.

PCC David Lloyd

The Scrutiny Panel is keen for new members aged between 18 and 30 to join.

The panel meets six times a year for around two to three hours to discuss, monitor and examine how Hertfordshire Police are carrying out Stop and Search. Training will be provided and members will be subject to vetting procedures.

Members take part in the dip sampling of the Stop Search forms in order to achieve greater transparency in the use of the powers and improve public confidence and trust in how the tactic is used. They also analyse body worn footage of stop searches and review anonymised records.

Volunteers will play a role in public scrutiny, holding the police to account for the behaviour and develop transferable skills.

The panel was set up by the Commissioner in 2015 as part of meeting the requirement of the government’s 2014 Best Use of Stop and Search Scheme that aims to improve trust and confidence in the police.

Applications are open and the closing date is Tuesday, March 31.

For more information or to apply, visit: www.hertscommissioner.org/stopsearch.