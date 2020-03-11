Hertfordshire’s growth team complete as final district signs

The Herfordshire Growth Board was formed in 2018

Three Rivers District Council has joined all other members of the Hertfordshire Growth Board by approving an innovative working agreement for the county.

A number of councils across Hertfordshire have signed up

At a full council meeting, Three Rivers DC became the last of the ten district and borough councils, including Dacroum Borough Council, to sign up to the Memorandum of Understanding which signals to residents and businesses the council's formal commitment to managing growth in the county together.

The Hertfordshire population is expected to rise by up to 175,000 by 2031, with at least 100,000 new homes and 100,000 new jobs to be created over the same period, with the clear aim to provide the right infrastructure which will support a thriving economy, including affordable housing, a sustainable transport network, and excellent schools and healthcare facilities.

The 11 councils and Hertfordshire LEP have been working together as part of the Hertfordshire Growth Board since its formation in 2018.

The main purpose of the Growth Board is to respond to key challenges facing the county over the coming years. It provides leadership and governance, while also being the single point-of-contact for central government over funding opportunities in the future.

Councillor David Williams, chairman of Hertfordshire Growth Board and Leader of Hertfordshire County Council, said: "The Growth Board is the way we are now working together on planning, economic growth and ensuring that we secure the infrastructure our communities expect.

"The Memorandum of Understanding symbolises the development of a new approach of close collaboration between councils, and of nurturing effective partnerships across the public and private sectors.

"This strengthens decision-making, will support local engagement and, in turn, fosters a strong sense of place in our communities.

"It’s an important and significant step that all Growth Board members have now approved the agreement, and I look forward to telling our residents more about what is planned for the county in the near future.”