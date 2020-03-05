Hertfordshire residents encouraged to eat and share to support Rennie Grove Hospice

Eat, share, care throughout March

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is inviting people in Hertfordshire to take part in its new campaign that is all about sharing good food with good people.

Eat, Share and Care

Bring people together and enjoy the tasty treats you cook up, asking them to make a donation to enable Rennie Grove to provide vital end-of-life care to local patients in their own homes.

Eat, Share, Care could be inviting friends or family over for a dinner party; hosting a bring and share lunch at work or bake a batch of your favourite cakes for a coffee morning at home or in the office.

Tracey Hancock, Director of Fundraising at Rennie Grove said: “Eat, Share, Care is a great way to bring friends, family or colleagues together to celebrate the pleasure of sharing good food, and supporting Rennie Grove to continue providing our services across the region.

"However you choose to get together, you will be making a real difference in helping us to raise vital funds to continue providing our 24/7 service and hopefully have some fun too!

"We hope that our wonderful supporters will all get involved in this great new initiative, and look forward to seeing lots of great pictures of people coming together and eating lots of lovely food!

"The fundraising team can support you by providing ideas for fundraising, donation boxes, place cards, materials to promote your event and information about Rennie Grove to share with your guests.”

For more information about Rennie Grove Hospice Care visit: www.renniegrove.org.