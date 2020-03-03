Hertfordshire residents among most physically active in England

Medicsport has revealed the county is among the top 75 most physically active places

A report by the healthcare provider revealed that Hertfordshire is the 66th most physically active place in the country, with 67 per cent of adults meeting or exceeding the NHS guidelines for exercise, higher than the average for England.

Running stock image

The NHS recommends that adults should do a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity a week to stay healthy.

Dr Johnson D'souza, medical director at Medicspot, said: “It's important for our health that we all get at least 150 minutes of moderate activity a week, such as from riding a bike or brisk walking. It's very encouraging to see Hertfordshire residents rising to this challenge.”

Alternatively, NHS guidelines advise that 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity can give similar health benefits to 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity.

Dr D'souza added: “Vigorous intensity activity makes you breathe hard and fast. This includes running, skipping, riding a bike uphill, and sports like football, rugby and netball."

Physically active lifestyle has been shown to help reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease and stroke compared to those with a sedentary lifestyle.

Regular exercise has also been associated with a reduced risk of diabetes, obesity and certain types of cancer, as well as having a positive effect on mental health.