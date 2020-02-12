Hertfordshire Police warn of Amazon 'phishing' scam

Action Fraud has received over 500 reports about an automated call scam impersonating Amazon

The recipient of the call is informed that fraudsters have used their personal details to subscribe to Amazon Prime subscription and are instructed to 'press 1' if they would like to cancel the purchase.

Telephone fraud stock image. Photo from Shutterstock

When victims do this, they are automatically connected to criminals posing as Amazon customer service representatives who attempt to remotely access the victim's computer in order to steal personal and financial details.

Hertfordshire Police are advising people to never install software as a result of a cold call, always question uninvited approaches in case it's a scam and have the confidence to refuse unusual requests for personal or financial information.