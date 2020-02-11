Hertfordshire Police are looking for volunteers to join cadet scheme

The force's Volunteer Police Cadet scheme is looking for individuals to become cadet leaders

Police cadets are young members of the community, aged 13 to 18, who are involved in a range of activities, they learn about police procedures and the law.

Cadets also work alongside officers at community events, engaging with members of the public and educating them on crime prevention.

The cadet scheme in Hertfordshire currently has 11 active groups and volunteer positions are currently available across the county.

As a cadet leader, you will work as part of a small, dynamic team to deliver lessons and scenarios in a fun and practical way, working to the National Cadet Curriculum, policing knowledge is desirable but not essential.

Dacorum Volunteer Police Cadets meet every other Wednesday, apart from during the summer holiday's, from 7pm till 9pm at Hemel Hempstead School.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Pete Frost said: “Our cadets come from all walks of life and our leaders often comment on how rewarding it is to see how these young people progress under their guidance and leadership.

“Being a volunteer cadet leader is a fantastic opportunity to give something back to your local community, while also learning new skills in the process.

"The commitment can range from as little as one or two sessions a month, to every week and some weekends. If you are interested, or would like to find out more, please get in contact.”

For more information about Dacorum Volunteer Police Cadets, visit: www.dacorumvolunteerpolicecadets.org or email dvpc@herts.pnn.police.uk.