Hertfordshire PCC invites bids for Community Safety Grant Fund

Bids are being invited by the Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd for new projects aimed at keeping communities safe

Every year Mr Lloyd oversees the scheme which supports work with partner organisations who have a vital part to play in keeping Hertfordshire’s communities safe.

fearless was funded last year by PCC

The Community Safety Grant Fund 2020/21 has now been launched and is open for two months until Friday, April 17.

The activities need to focus on the needs of the public, particularly victims of crime, ensuring that offenders make amends and pay back for the cost of crime.

Applicants are asked to consider how their proposed projects align with the aims of the Community Safety and Criminal Justice Plan.

In delivering against the Plan, the Commissioner envisages that these grants will contribute towards securing crime and disorder reduction in Hertfordshire.

Last year the multiagency Fearless project was supported to educate young people about Child Exploitation and grooming, with a focus of working with Hertsmere schools. They held a Fearless conference and an Outreach Worker started to engage with pupils and parents across the county.

Last year also saw £260,000 of funding awarded to help the thousands of residents being targeted by scammers.

The grant for the Herts Scams Support and Prevention Project is being run by Citizens Advice Hertfordshire over two years at a cost of £130,000 a year. Funding is being used to employ three full-time scam advisors who will train volunteers and other workers across the county to focus on fraud prevention and repeat victimisation.

Another scheme also saw Mr Lloyd approving a £140,000 Community Safety Grant for a major new initiative to tackle knife and serious violent crime across the county.

It saw the recruitment of additional SOS St Giles’ Trust youth project workers across the county to focus on early intervention and targeted help for young people at risk. It is now safeguarding hundreds of children and young young adults in Hertfordshire who are at risk of being drawn into gang activity and other serious offending.

For more information, visit: www.hertscommissioner.org.