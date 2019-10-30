Hertfordshire health and safety bosses continue crackdown on illegal fireworks

Health and safety chiefs are continuing to remove illegal fireworks from sale across Hertfordshire.

There are over 170 premises across the county which are licensed to store fireworks, and a few sellers who are licenced to sell fireworks all year round.

However, since 2017 Hertfordshire County Council has removed approximately 1,050 fireworks from five traders in the county, and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service have attended seven Bonfire Night-related incidents.

Fireworks must be stored safely, and CE-marked. Most businesses do a great job in ensuring that this inherently dangerous product is stored correctly and as safely as they can. Occasionally there are problems which might require trading standards officers to intervene and in some cases remove badly stored, damaged or old products.

Trading standards officer Susie Helliwell said: “Fireworks that have been stored incorrectly can become damp or damaged which means they are then unpredictable when set off posing a risk to consumers and property.”

Cllr Colin Woodward, deputy cabinet member for community safety and waste management at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “Our trading standards and fire service teams work extra hard at this time of year to prevent and respond to bonfire night related incidents.

“While we want everyone to be able to enjoy fireworks in a safe way it is also important for shopkeepers to abide by the laws regulating the sale of fireworks.

“We would strongly encourage people to attend a professionally-organised display, which is much safer for you and your family. If, however you are thinking of lighting fireworks at home follow our important fire safety advice.”