Hertfordshire firm to host auction of vintage Star Wars, Star Trek, James Bond and other collectibles

Hertfordshire is set to host the UK's first-ever live toy auction next month, with the collection expected to fetch more than £250,000.

The items are being auctioned by Rickmansworth-based firm Prop Store, and will feature 700 lots, including toys from Star Wars, James Bond and Star Trek.

The auction takes place on November 26-27

The two-day event will take place on Tuesday, November 26, and Wednesday, November 27 at the UK facility in Greathouse Farm.

Star Wars dominates the list of items expected to fetch the highest bids, but a limited edition gold-plated James Bond car is top of the pile. The Corgi 269 - one of just 10 which were made for the premiere of The Spy Who Loved Me in 1977 - has an estimated sale price of £12,000.

As well as the Bond car, the rest of the top 10 are the following Star Wars items:

· A Droids prototype figure (estimated sale price £8,000 - £10,000);

· A 12-inch Chewbacca figure from The Empire Strikes Back (estimated sale price £4,000 - £6,000);

· A 12-inch Princess Leia figure in her Bespin Gown from The Empire Strikes Back (estimated sale price £3,500 - £5,500);

· An 'ESB Series 3 three-pack' from The Empire Strikes Back (estimated sale price £3,000 - £5,000);

· A Droids A-Wing Fighter Cromalin (estimated sale price £3,000 - £5,000);

· A sealed Early Bird Certificate from A New Hope (estimated sale price £3,000 - £5,000);

· A Boba Fett ROTJ Tri-Logo from Return Of The Jedi (estimated sale price £2,000 - £3,000);

· A sealed Empire Strikes Back YPS comic with Hoth Stormtrooper (estimated sale price £2,000 - £3,000);

· A 1992 A New Hope pinball machine (estimated sale price £1,500 - 2,500).

The next most expensive non-Star Wars items is a replica USS Enterprise from the original series of Star Trek, which has an estimated sale price of £1,000 - £1,500 .

Registration and online proxy bids are now open at www.propstore.com/auction The auction will be live-streamed online for fans to track the bidding on auction day.

