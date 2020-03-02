Hertfordshire County Council reassures public following latest coronavirus announcement

Three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire

The council's director of public health is reassuring residents after the Department of Health and Social Care announced two more coronavirus cases in Hertfordshire yesterday (Sunday, March 1).

Professor Jim McManus said: “These new cases of coronavirus are nothing unexpected. We fully anticipate an increase in numbers which is why our services have planned for, and are ready, for this situation.

“Current evidence indicates that most cases appear to be mild, with patients experiencing flu-like symptoms.

"Older residents or those with weakened immune systems or long-term conditions may experience more severe symptoms, which is why it is important to help protect ourselves and each other.

“Following Government guidance to take basic hygiene precautions remains the best way of significantly reducing the chances of spreading any virus: sneeze or cough into a tissue, bin it, wash your hands frequently and don’t touch your face unless you’ve just washed your hands.

"We should do this all day every day as we should for flu.

“Good regular cleaning with normal detergent of surfaces people touch regularly or may cough onto, like door handles and lift buttons, is also sensible.

"People should logo onto www.gov.uk/coronavirus for the latest advice and information.”

UK Chief Medical Officers are making daily announcements about the coronavirus, and have said the total number of those affected is 35.

The symptoms of coronavirus are known as a cough, a high temperature and shortness of breath. But these do not necessarily mean you have the illness, as the symptoms are similar to others that are much more common, like colds and the flu.

Generally, coronavirus can cause more severe symptoms in people with weakened immune systems, older people, and those with long-term conditions like diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease.

The current evidence is that most cases reported appear to be mild.

Dr David Edwards, consultant in health protection, Public Health England East, said: “Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with three confirmed cases of COVID-19 that are residents of Hertfordshire.

"We’re working closely with NHS colleagues in that area as well as Hertfordshire County Council to manage the situation and help reduce the risk of further cases.

“Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case.

"This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”