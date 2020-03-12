Hemel Scouts visit 10 Downing Street during Monopoly Run

Over 4,000 Scouts and Guides from across the UK took part in the London Monopoly Run

Scouts from Hemel Hempstead headed to London on Saturday, March 7, to join over 4,000 Scouts and Guides to take part in the London Monopoly Run.

London Monopoly Run

Fifty Scouts and 20 adults from 1st Apsley Scout Group headed to Waterloo station in London for the challenge, which saw the Scouts tasked with visiting all the locations on the board game.

When they reached each location they checked in using an app which verified their location, they then headed to the next street or station.

Michael Albon, Scout Leader at 1st Apsley, said: "The Scouts had to visit all the locations on the board game in real life on the streets of London, including the stations and waterworks using the tube, trains, buses and lots of walking!

"It was great day out with the event itself being great fun plus on top of that we had the visit to Downing Street and getting to see the sights of London whilst taking part in the challenge.

"Thirteen Scouts were invested in front of 10 Downing Street, they were really excited about the idea and are looking forward to seeing Boris Johnson standing out the front on the news so they can say 'I was invested as a scout there'.

"The scouts all really enjoyed it and on the train home were asking if we're going next year.

""Everyone had a great time, it's the first time we've run it but will definitely be back!"

The national event, organised by Rotherhithe Scouts, also included a quiz and team challenges to earn bonus money.

