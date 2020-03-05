Hemel schoolgirl shaved her head for charity in memory of her friend

A birthday to remember

A nine-year-old girl from Hemel Hempstead celebrated her birthday by shaving her head for charity, her inspiration was to raise money in memory of her school friend Emily Stockley. Emily sadly died on September 2, 2019, from complications connected to Type 1 diabetes.

Serain shaved off her hair to raise money for charity and donate her hair to The Little Princess Trust

Serain Lockton-Roberts and Emily both attended a primary school in Hemel Hempstead, they used to play hide and seek at lunchtimes.

As Emily had Down’s syndrome, Serain decided to support the Hertfordshire Down’s syndrome support group, Up on Downs and COSMIC (Children of St. Mary's Intensive Care) in London who provided excellent care for Emily when she was taken ill.

On Friday, February 21, Serain was cheered on by her and Emily’s family and members of the Up on Down’s Charity at Ed’s Men’s Grooming on St Albans Road, Watford. Barber, Tracy Nilson, ensured the hair was removed carefully so it could be donated it to The Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides free real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Serain said: “I don’t care if people make fun of me for having no hair because I’m doing it for a good cause and to raise lots of money.”

The nine-year-old has raised over £2,000, to make a donation click here.