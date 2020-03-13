Hemel school's 'Ultimate Football Match' raises hundreds for Sport Relief

The fundraiser looks set to raise over £500

A school in Hemel Hempstead joined thousands of schools across the country on Tuesday, March 10, in a challenge to raise money for Sport Relief.

Lockers Park staff and parents

Lockers Park Prep School held the Ultimate Football Match with a different year group continuously playing football throughout the day - eight hours of consecutive football with over 100 goals scored.

The event culminated in a grudge match ‘Parents v Staff’, which finished with a 1-1 draw.

In addition, both staff and pupils were able to wear their favourite sports shirt to school for an extra donation to Sport Relief.

The fundraising event looks set to raise over £500 for Sport Relief, which this year is aimed at helping some of the biggest issues right here in the UK and around the world, from tackling homelessness through to championing mental health.

Headmaster Christopher Wilson said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for the children and staff to get active and raise money for a brilliant cause.

"Fundraising for Sport Relief is always a fun way of bringing the whole school community together to help make a difference and change lives.”