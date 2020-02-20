Hemel school performs at London schools' concert fundraiser

Lockers Park Prep School took part in an annual schools' concert held to raise money for The Children's Trust

The school, in Boxmoor, was honoured to take part in the fundraiser at St John's Smith Square, in London, which raised over £9,000 for the UK's leading charity for children with brain injury and neurodisability.

Lockers Park Prep School pupils performing at the event

Christopher Wilson, headmaster at Lockers Park said: “Twenty pupils from our Chapel Choir took part in this fantastic event and they did an amazing job standing up and giving their all.

"Lockers Park is proud to support The Children’s Trust and the remarkable work it does to assist children and families nationwide.”

The concert provided entertainment from some of London’s top independent schools, with Lockers Park one of only two schools outside of London invited to perform at the event, giving pupils the opportunity to perform in front of a 300-strong audience.

Maureen Bridger, community fundraising manager at The Children’s Trust, said: “All the performances on stage displayed exceptional talent.

"We would like to thank all the schools, pupils, staff and parents for their continued support in helping to raise money for children with acquired brain injury.”

The popular charity event is now in its 16th year. For more information about The Children's Trust, visit: www.thechildrenstrust.org.uk.