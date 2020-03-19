Hemel restaurant donates dinners to charity as it closes due to coronavirus outbreak

The meals were donated to DENS

A Pakistani grill and curry restaurant in Hemel Hempstead is closing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Toraabs Karahi House delivered hot meals to DENS as the restaurant will be closing until further notice

Following the latest advice given by the government, Toraabs Karahi House, on Lawn Lane, has decided to close.

But before it closes the restaurant is making up dinners to take round to DENS, a homelessness charity helping people in Dacorum.

In a statement online, it says: "To all our customers, in the interest of public safety and advice given by the government about COVID-19 we have taken a decision to close until further notice.

"We urge our customers to please be patient and we will keep you updated on any developments.

"We extend our sincere thanks to our employees for their ongoing support and loyal dedication during this challenging team."

The restaurant will be making up enough dinners for 100 people.

Owner Jawad Hassan said: "We are closing but we want to give something back to the community and help those who need it.

"We have quite a bit of food so I've asked the chef to cook up the food and take it round to DENS to give to the people they help.

"We are a family business and trying to give back to the community.

"We served about 150-200 people food at the homeless shelter."