Hemel residents encouraged to have their say in 'Your Future' poll

Residents living in Hemel Hempstead, Tring, Berkhamsted and the surrounding areas have the chance to share their views on life in South West Hertfordshire

The South West Herts, Your Future poll has been launched so that the councils can hear what you like about your area now, and what you feel should be considered when shaping the future.

Dacorum Borough Council is based at The Forum

The six councils that make up South West Hertfordshire - Dacorum, Hertsmere, Hertfordshire County, St Albans City & District, Three Rivers and Watford - are working together to look at what is important to residents to help create great places to live, including better public transport, improved healthcare, ackling climate change and greater access to education.

To take part in the poll, visit: www.givemyview.com/swhertsyourfuture/polls.