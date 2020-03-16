Hemel pupils learn about the environment with Affinity Water's Education Service

The workshops focus on teaching children more about water and the environment

A school in Hemel Hempstead recently took part in a workshop to learn about caring for the environment with Affinity Water's Education Service.

Pond dipping

Pupils from Abbot's Hill School have benefited from the education centre's workshops, which focus on teaching children more about water and the environment.

The specialist education team have run a number of interactive projects and activities ranging from STEM challenges and water related behaviour change programmes - to projects about global water issues and wider environmental issues.

On Twitter, Abbots Hill School (@AbbottsHill) tweeted: “Thank you to @AffinityWater for providing an exciting water workshop for Year 3 to enable the girls to think about how water is being used at school and in their lives.”

Hannah Battram, education services manager at Affinity Water, said: “We’ve had a busy start to 2020. The Extinction Rebellion protests have raised the profile of global environmental issues and the impact of climate change, and we’ve been ensuring that water is at the forefront of these pressing social concerns.

"It’s great to see just how passionate and enthusiastic young people are about caring for their environment and making positive changes in the world.

“Our Education Team has been supporting teachers in and outside the classroom. We make sure the children we interact with have fun while learning essential messages about the environment and the need to save water.

"We know that they take these messages home and help to educate their wider families too by telling the adults in their homes messages like not to let the taps run for too long!

“At Affinity Water, we believe that water, energy and environmental issues are vital for all individuals to be aware of from a young age. Since September 1998 our Education Team has worked with over 300,000 young people from Key Stage 1-5, helping to inspire future generations to value and protect our precious natural water resources.”

Jake Rigg, director of corporate affairs and communities for Affinity Water, said: “Ensuring future generations understand how vitally important it is to protect our water resources and to use water wisely is at the forefront of Affinity Water’s proactive messaging.

"It’s crucially important that we all learn how to care for our environment and our water resources and the work we do educating future generations about this is a priority for us as we go forward. We must all be custodians of our water and our environment and it’s great that the kids are educating the adults after coming to one of our workshops.”