Hemel pupils get active with British Judo star Tom Davis

School children at Yewrtree Primary School were joined by the Britsh Judo star for their daily movers activities on Friday, February 14

Tom Davis, who has competed for Great Britain for over 12 years winning British and Commonwealth titles, visited the school in Fletcher Way, Hemel Hempstead, to give an inspirational talk to the children.

Tom Davis joined in with the school'sfitness morning

He shared his sporting journey with pupils showing them that he started in the same place they did - taking part in many different sports in school.

In Toms journey he suffered many setbacks even from a young age but this did not stop him from trying his best and never giving up.

Later in the morning he joined in with the school's fitness morning where pupils walked, hopped, skipped, ran and even shimmied around the playground, the activities are part of Hertfordshire’s mass daily mile initiative where all schools were joining together taking part in a fitness morning at their own school.

Children at Yewtree take part in daily moving activities including running around the playground, to help with their physical and mental wellbeing.

Tom Davis spoke to the children about his journey

Dan Roe, sports specialist at Yewtree Primary School, said: "Physical activity is so important for everyone, physically and mentally and that is why at Yewtree Primary School we have physical activity and physical education built in to our everyday school life."

Tom's message to pupils was to never give up and always try your best, which is very similar to the school's value of 'Everyone doing the very best they can'.