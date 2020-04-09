Hemel Hempstead singer's new video features people partying in isolation

Nickita's new video has clips of people partying in isolation

A singer from Hemel Hempstead has created a music video for her next song by using clips that were sent in from her of people partying in isolation.

Nickita Starck's new song, You're All I Want, is out next month and the coronavirus pandemic made her think outside the box for video ideas.

She wrote the song with her partner Matt Farrow, who is also a full time musician.

She said: "I was going to do a video for this song but I became pregnant and then we went into lockdown so I was unable to do it how I normally would.

"I still wanted to create a video for the song as it is a really upbeat song and a great summer tune.

"I decided to make a UK quarantine video of as many people partying in isolation.

"I asked people to send me their lockdown videos on my Facebook page and the response was amazing.

"People were really getting into it, some were miming with the song in the background, others were dancing and some were playing instruments.

"I just want to spread some cheer during this awful time by sending a positive message in my song and video.

"I have been overwhelmed with responses from people and their kids.

"I'm really happy with the video and it is really positive, it's great that so many people got involved."

The songwriter has been keeping busy with her music during the lockdown.

She added: "People have been sending me requests of songs they want to see, I learn it and then record it for them, like a dedication for them.

"That has been really positive feedback from people."

The song is out on May 1, and will be available on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon Music.

For more information visit: www.facebook.com/nickitamusic, the video is also available on YouTube.

