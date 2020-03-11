Hemel Hempstead housing association celebrates International Women's Day

International Women's Day was on Sunday, March 8

Hightown Housing Association in Hemel Hempstead shone a spotlight on some of its inspiring female staff as part of the company's International Women's Day celebrations.

Susan Wallis, Director of Operations at Hightown, Alison Inman Former Chartered Institute of Housing President and David Bogle, Chief Executive at Hightown

In the lead up to International Women’s Day, Hightown shared stories of women from various departments - from leaders to the everyday heroes - and the work they do to provide exceptional service to residents and service users.

The profiles invited staff into their colleagues' world, and were well-received. With a majority female workforce, Hightown was proud to showcase the amazing achievements of its staff.

To conclude the week-long celebration, Hightown welcomed Alison Inman, former Chartered Institute of Housing President, to speak at an event on Friday, March 6.

Alison was voted number one in 24 Housing magazine’s Power Players list in 2018 and 2019.

Alison Inman speaking at the event

Staff heard great stories of pioneering women in housing and Alison encouraged staff to volunteer for tasks they would not usually do as the skills obtained will be important.

Lucy Taylor, Learning and Development manager at Hightown, said: “It was an honour to have Alison speak at our International Women’s Day event. Alison has a wealth of knowledge on the Housing industry.

"It was inspiring to hear stories, highlighting some of the trailblazing women in social housing and to be able to see the line connecting our roles to theirs.”

International Women’s Day is an annual event that celebrates and promotes the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Event to celebrate International Women's Day

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality and this year’s theme was ‘Each for Equal’.