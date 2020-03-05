Hemel Hempstead business park hosts blood donor drive

Recruitment drive to encourage more people to give blood

A business park in Hemel Hempstead has hosted a special recruitment drive to encourage more people to become blood donors.

Blood donor drive

Representatives from the National Blood Service were invited to Breakspear Park to inform members of staff about the work they do, the importance of giving blood and how to register to become a donor - 5,000 people are needed each day to give blood.

The drive was successful with many employees signing up to give blood on the day.

Dina Mistry, marketing manager of Breakspear Park, said: “Most people who are fit and healthy can give blood, so being able to educate employees onsite on how easy the process is, and how invaluable donating is, was a worthwhile event to host.”

