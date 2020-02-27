Hemel dancers bring Giselle to life with English Youth Ballet

Six talented dancers from Hemel will join company to perform alongside international stars

The pupils from South Hill Primary School, Holtsmere End Junior School and Hammond Academy are joining 100 other dancers to peform the soloist and corps de ballet roles in the production.

Millie Cousins, Olivia Cannon, Anna-Victoria Rowlands, Max Wilmerson, Ruby Cousins, Sophia Clarke. Photo by Ben Garner

Millie Cousins and Olivia Cannon, both nine, Anna-Victoria Rowlands and Max Wilmerson, both ten and Ruby Cousins and Sophia Clarke, both 11, are all rehearsing for the ballet Giselle.

Max said: “I started dancing three years ago. I took up dance because I wanted to have a hobby in my life and I thought it would be really fun (which it is!).

"I am looking forward to dancing with EYB to experience what it will be like to be on a big stage with a big audience. When I am older I would like to be a professional dancer in ballet.”

Joining the ballet dancers from Hemel will be two teenagers from Tring, two from Pitstone and four dancers from Berkhamsted.

Back line Mia Edwards, Emily Clarke, Erina Forde, Olivia Cottle. Front line Rosie Levene, Sienna Permal, Emmeline Phillipson, Tilly Warr. Photo by Ben Garner

Nine-year-old Sienna Permal, ten-year-old Emmeline Phillipson, 11-year-old Tilly Warr, 12-year-olds Isabelle Sides and Mia Edwards, 13-year-old Rosie Levene, 15-year-olds Olivia Cottle and Emily Clarke, and 16-year-old Erina Forde, will be joining the other ballet dancers at the rehearsals.

Erina Forde said: "I started dancing at the age of two at my school. When I was six, I just knew I wanted to do it so I joined my friend’s dance school – The Vyne Dance Academy and I’ve never looked back.

"I am looking forward to dancing with EYB because it will be great to dance with the professionals.

"It is also exciting to do a full-length ballet. I’m not sure what I want to do in the future yet. I want to keep on dancing but I’m not sure if I want to dance for a career.”

They will join international principal dancers Claire Corruble, Philip Tunstall, Mark Biocca, Ann Wall, Ilana Werner and Brenden Bratulic.

English Youth Ballet (EYB) was founded in 1998 to provide professional performance experience for talented young dancers. There are now ex-EYB young performers in some of the world’s best companies – including the Royal Ballet.

Catch the performance of Giselle at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre of Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4. For tickets, call the box office on 0844 871 7607 or by visiting the website.