Hemel Cineworld offers free popcorn for military wives

Special offer to run for the opening weekend of Military Wives

To celebrate the release of Military Wives on Friday, March 6, Cineworld has a special offer for Defence Discount Service Members.

During the opening weekend of the film between Friday, March 6, and Sunday, March 8, members can claim a free regular popcorn at the cinema in Jarman Park, Hemel Hempstead.

Members and their military wives or spouses will be given a code for a regular popcorn to share, redeemable alongside a Military Wives ticket.

Tom Dalby, Head of Defence Discount Service, said: “We are always looking for ways to give back to the Armed Forces Community, and we are proud to be teaming up with Cineworld to recognise the amazing things that they do.

"The Military Wives film will resonate with our audience and we hope that they can enjoy a little something extra.”

Cineworld is running this offer to celebrate the Armed Forces Community and Veterans.

For more information and to details on how to collect your free popcorn if you are a Defence Discount Service member, click here.