Hemel charity shop is celebrating 20 years

Highfield Hospice shop is holding a special celebration to mark its 20th birthday

The Hospice of St Francis, on Highfield, Hemel Hempstead has achieved sales of over £2 million and received bags of donations from over 100,000 donors.

Highfield Hospice Shop

To mark the occasion, the shop will be having a special birthday party on Wednesday, February 26, at the store with staff, nurses and volunteers from the Hospice.

Sarah Coles, Head of Trading at the Hospice, said: “Our Highfield shop has sat in the heart of the local community for twenty years and in that time has raised an incredible £2,000,000 for The Hospice of St Francis.

"We are so grateful to all our loyal customers and donors who have supported us over the years and to our wonderful team of volunteers who have made this shop the special place it is.”

To thank supporters, they will be giving customers a one day 20 per cent discounts off all purchases - and a slice of birthday cake.

The shop is one of six charity shops across Hertfordshire for the Hospice of St Francis, there is also a Number Twenty gift shop and a furniture showroom Returned to Glory, in Berkhamsted.

The Hospice needs to raise over £5 million every year to help people facing life-limiting illnesses to live their lives well, for more information visit: stfrancis.org.uk.