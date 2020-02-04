Hemel care home installs train simulator to help residents with Dementia

A care home in Hemel Hempstead has installed a train simulator in the Dementia unit to help residents reflect on their memories.

The Lodge Care Home, on Broad Street, launched the new train simulator by inviting families and friends to join their loved ones for an authentic train ride.

Residents at The Lodge took an authentic train ride

The video system provides residents with the opportunity to experience train journeys from the comfort of their armchairs.

It simulates the Bluebell Line in Sussex, a train journey of 11 miles of glorious scenery behind a steam engine, this experience comes with authentic smells associated with a steam train journey.

The care home issued realistic personalised train tickets for each ride, the ticket also entitled them to tea/coffee and cakes.

The residents experienced beautiful views of Sussex from the window of the carriage, reminiscing about memories of previous train journeys and engaging with loved ones.

Residents at The Lodge took an authentic train ride

This experience helps Dementia residents flourish by unlocking historical memories and reflecting positively on them.

The Lodge, which is part of the B&M care home group, received fantastic feedback from the families and friends that attended the event and are looking forward to receiving tickets for their next train ride.

This event will be held twice a month, there will also be a train driver from the care home and time tables will be available for relatives to book a ride with their loved ones.