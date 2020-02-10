Hemel barber shop creates 'safe place' for the public

The owner of Chaulden Barber Shop in Hemel Hempstead has made his shop a safe place for people who feel vulnerable and need somewhere to go

Waqas Hussain wanted to do something to help people in the town after customers spoke to him about some of the recent crimes in the area.

Chaulden Barber Shop has created a 'safe place' for the public

He said: "We had quite a few customers talking to us about the crime in the area and we wanted to create a place for people to feel safe.

"Children and adults are being picked on, bullied or intimidated by nasty individuals.

"Anyone who feels vulnerable, scared or uneasy is welcome to come in and wait for someone to collect/escort them home, or you can use our telephone and facilities until someone they trust can pick them up.

"People have been really supportive since we set up the idea.

"We have had people come in and tell us how great it is and have thanked us for doing it.

"We are open every day and until quite late, people can come in any time.

"Everyone is welcome to come here, we want everyone to know that they can feel safe here."

The barber shop, on Long Chaulden, is open from 10am till 7.30pm in the week, 9am till 5.30pm on Saturdays and 10am till 3.30pm on Sundays.