Health care service raises money for Dementia UK in Hemel Hempstead

The money was raised for dementia specialist nurses

A home health care service in Hemel Hempstead invited carers and customers to bake some treats for Dementia UK's biggest fundraiser.

By Your Side raised over 200 at Time for a Cuppa for Dementia UK

By Your Side raised £236.65 at Time for a Cuppa on Wednesday, March 11, the money will help more families get the emotional and practical lifeline of a dementia specialist Admiral Nurse.

Admiral Nurses provide the specialist dementia support that families need.

When things get challenging or difficult, they work alongside families affected by dementia, giving them the compassionate one-to-one support, expert guidance and practical solutions, to help them face dementia with more confidence and less fear.

A spokesperson for By Your Side said: "A huge thanks to everyone who supported us and came along to our Time for a Cuppa party.

By Your Side raised over 200 at Time for a Cuppa for Dementia UK

"To be able to bake until we dropped for such a fantastic cause was amazing and we hope that the £236.65 we raised will help more families access the vital support of an Admiral Nurse."

The fundraiser was held By Your Side's offices in Kylna Business Centre, Hemel Hempstead.

There was also a raffle with prizes donated from carers and customers.

Dr Hilda Hayo, chief Admiral Nurse and CEO at Dementia UK, said: "Dementia can be so emotionally and practically challenging for families which is why the expertise of an Admiral Nurse is vital.

By Your Side raised over 200 at Time for a Cuppa for Dementia UK

"By Your Side has provided invaluable funds to help us reach our aim of being there for every family who needs us."

Dementia UK has 279 Admiral Nurses working across various care settings, including out in the community, care homes, hospitals and hospices

There are currently not enough Admiral Nurses for the growing number of people with dementia.