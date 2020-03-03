Have your say on how to improve sexual violence support services in Hertfordshire

Victims and professionals are being asked to share their experiences

The Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner is working with NHS England to review how those affected by sexual assault and abuse, and their families could be best supported.

Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd

The PCC, David Lloyd, and NHS England are working with Hertfordshire Police to fund and support Herts SARC (Sexual Abuse Referral Centre) in Hemel Hempstead, which provides forensic medical examinations, and supports victims of sexual crimes emotionally, practically and through the criminal justice system.

An Independent Sexual Violence Adviser (ISVA) will be assigned to a victim to support them through a risk assessment, organising counselling and any court processes if appropriate.

They also confidentially support victims who self-refer and who do not wish to report the abuse as a crime.

The Police and Crime Commissioner’s office is encouraging professionals and victims to share their ideas and experiences to help improve sexual violence support services in Hertfordshire.

The consultation will run until Saturday, May 16. To share your ideas or experience visit: hertfordshiresexualabuseconsultation.com

For more information about the Hertfordshire Sexual Assault Referral Centre, visit: www.hertssarc.org.