Have your say on health services in Dacorum

Dacorum Hospital Action Group is encouraging residents to have their say on health services in Dacorum

The group created a survey for people to share their experiences about the local health services, in particular ophthalmology, physiotherapy, ENT, Dermatology and ultrasound scans.

Health news

The physiotherapy department is no longer run by the NHS from Hemel Hempstead Hospital, it is run by Connect Health, in Wolsey House, Hemel Hempstead.

Dacorum Hospital Action Group decided to create the survey, which covers ophthalmology, physiotherapy, ENT, Dermatology and ultrasound scans, after a number of problems.

A number of services, previously provided by Hemel Hempstead Hospital, have been outsourced, mainly to private companies. The survey will check how satisfied or unsatisfied patients have been with these services.

Edie Glatter, from the Dacorum Hospital Action Group, said: “We felt it was time to feel the pulse of a number of these services which were previously provided at Hemel Hempstead Hospital by the NHS but which are now provided elsewhere round Dacorum and further afield.”

The survey is anonymous and results will be shared with appropriate organisations, including the Care Quality Commission.

Rachel Gori, Regional Manager, Connect Health, said: “Our patients are at the core of everything we do. Listening to people who use and care about our services gives us a better understanding of their health needs and what matters to

them.

"We collect and use patient feedback to continually improve and develop our services and have made changes to services in response to previous feedback from Dacorum Hospital

Action Group and other patients.

"These have included improving our premises and gym equipment and employing full time front of house staff to welcome people at our Wolsey House and St Albans Hospital sites.

"We were glad to show Hemel Hempstead patients our improved Wolsey House premises and to chat to them about the service at an open day last year. We’re now looking to run similar events in other locations across West Hertfordshire.

"We welcome this independent survey and hope to work with Dacorum Hospital Action Group and the Clinical Commissioning Group in responding to the results of this feedback and designing changes with patients’ input.”

Anybody who has used any of the five services can complete the survey online or by visiting dhag.org.uk.