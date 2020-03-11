Have you seen wanted Hemel man?

Appeal for the public's help

Police are appealing for the public's help in locating a wanted man.

Andrew is wanted by police

Andrew Prothero, 28, whose last known address is in Hemel Hempstead, is wanted in connection with an assault.

Anyone who sees him, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via 101 or report information online, quoting crime reference 41/20161/20.

> Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.