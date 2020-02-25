Have you seen missing teenager from Hemel Hempstead?

Police are continuing to appeal for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy

Amran Bouhamed was last seen in the Woodhall Farm area on Sunday, February 16.

He is described as being slim, around 5ft 9in with dark hair and brown eyes.

Amran was last seen wearing black jeans and a dark red button-up shirt, with a black puffer jacket and black trainers.

If you have seen him since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, call Hertfordshire Police on 101.

If you believe you are with Amran now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.