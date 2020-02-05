Have you seen missing man who has links to Hemel?

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a man who has gone missing from Radlett

Ky Godfrey, 30, was last seen in St Albans on Wednesday, January 29.

Have you seen missing Ky?

He is described as slim, with a large dark beard and brown hair, he was last seen wearing a black coat, black hoodie, black jeans and black trainers. He may have been wearing a black hat.

He is believed to have links to Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Stevenage and Watford.

If you have seen him since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary on 101.

If you believe you are with Ky now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.