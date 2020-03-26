Have you seen missing Hemel Hempstead woman?

The 34-year-old has been missing for 14 days

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman who has gone missing from Hemel Hempstead.

Have you seen missing Aminat Omotosho?

Aminat Omotosho, 34, was last seen on Thursday, March 12, near Heathrow Airport.

It is not believed that she has travelled out of the UK.

She is described as being around 5ft 2ins, and slim, she has short black hair, which she usually has in plaits.

Aminat was last seen wearing a white and brown striped blouse and beige trousers, and was carrying a Marks and Spencer carrier bag.

If you have seen her since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call Hertfordshire Police on 101.

If you believe you are with Aminat now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.