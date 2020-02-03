Has wind and rain created a work of art on Berkhamsted billboard

The windy, rainy weather of late makes life a bit miserable, it has also arguably created a work of art in Berkhamsted.

A local shared a photograph of a billboard in the town that has been altered by the elements, tearing off strips with an uncanny artistic flair.

Berkhamsted station. Photo from Google Maps

Deborah Norton wanted to share the image of the billboard, which was captured by her brother on the way to Berkhamsted Railway Station, with readers.

The collage on the billboard has been created by wind and rain tearing at the papers over the last few weeks.

She said: "Strips have come away revealing old posters underneath and by serendipity this marvellous collage appeared!

"It is a work in progress because with every day the weather takes it toll and new collages are created!

"We thought it might amuse the public."

We love it. But what do you think? Does this constitute art? Or do you just see an ugly mess?

It is certainly a talking point in the town.